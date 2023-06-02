LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was arrested Wednesday after being accused of touching two young girls at a store at Disney Springs, according to a report.

According to NBC-affiliate WESH, 22-year-old Marshall Diehl, of St. Cloud, was chased out of the World of Disney store Tuesday by a witness who reportedly saw him grab a child. The incident was reported to Disney security.

On Wednesday, Diehl allegedly inappropriately touched another girl who was looking at keychains at the same store.

Diehl was located in the Orange Garage and was arrested, according to WESH.

Diehl was charged with two counts of lewd and lascivious molestation, WESH reported.