Man accused of shooting Daytona Beach officer files written plea of not guilty

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WESH) – The man accused of shooting and critically wounding a Daytona Beach police officer late last month has filed a written plea of not guilty.

Court documents show that Othal Wallace filed the written plea in the shooting of Daytona Beach Officer Jason Raynor.

A judge found probable cause in the charge of attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer and is currently being held without bond.

Othal Wallace was extradited from Georgia after being arrested near Atlanta. Authorities say Wallace shot Officer Raynor while he was investigating a suspicious vehicle.

Authorities say when Wallace was found in a treehouse he allegedly told law enforcement, “you guys know who I am, know what I am capable of … it could have been a lot worse.”