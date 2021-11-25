Florida man accused of exposing himself, punching nurses in hospital ER

Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A man is in the Escambia County Jail after allegedly punching two nurses in the face.

Alfred McShane, 40, was taken to Baptist Hospital under the Baker Act, according to police. A nurse said McShane was asked to change into a gown and that’s when he started putting up a fight.

He allegedly exposed himself to the women before punching them. He then tried to attack other staff members in the room before hospital security put him in handcuffs, police say.

The Baker Act is a Florida law that enables families and loved ones to provide emergency mental health services and temporary detention for people who are impaired because of their mental illness, and who are unable to determine their needs for treatment. 

McShane is being held in jail on a $12,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss