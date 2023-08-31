TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A man is behind bars for the murder of his 18-year-old girlfriend and her unborn child after the teen refused to get an abortion.

On Nov. 11, 2022, police in Sanford, Florida found a vehicle backed into a parking spot at 900 West 9th Street. In the driver’s seat sat an unresponsive 18-year-old Kaylin Fiengo. Authorities said Fiengo had died from an apparent gunshot wound.

During an investigation, detectives learned that Fiengo was in the first trimester of her pregnancy when she was shot and killed, but questions remained about her alleged killer.

For months, authorities followed leads and built a timeline. Finally, police said Kaylin went to Coastline Park the night of her murder to meet with her boyfriend, 20-year-old Donovan Faison.

In the weeks before the murder, officers said Fiengo and Faison “had multiple arguments in which Kaylin’s pregnancy was the focus of the argument.”

Investigators said they believed Faison wanted Fiengo to end her pregnancy, but Kaylin’s refusal to do so was the probable motive for the murder.

On Tuesday, Aug. 29, police arrested Faison without incident. He was charged with two counts of felony homicide; one count for Kaylin and one for the unborn child.

“Today’s events come after a long, almost ten months, of an exhaustive investigation,” Chief Cecil Smith said. “Our investigators have made sure every possible shred of evidence was processed and analyzed in order to bring Kaylin’s killer to justice.

“This beautiful, young woman and mother, was taken from this world far too soon, and in a horrific way. We hope that today’s arrest brings the slightest amount of peace for Kaylin’s family and the young son she left behind. It doesn’t bring her back, but at least she will have the justice she deserves.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sanford Police Department at 800 423-TIPS (8477). Tips to Crimeline that lead to solving homicides are eligible for a cash reward of up to $5,000.