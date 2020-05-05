Man accused of murdering family inside Florida home said he doesn’t remember it

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. (WFTV/CNN) — The man accused of killing his family and dog in their Florida home in December said in a phone call from jail that he doesn’t remember any of it.

Anthony Todt, 44, is charged with four counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of his wife Megan and their three children, 13-year-old Alek, 11-year-old Tyler, and 4-year-old Zoe.

In a phone call from jail made late February and released Monday by the Orange-Osceola State Attorney’s Office, you can hear Todt tell someone that he doesn’t remember “anything.”

Deputies believe he killed his family in December and stayed in the home with the decomposing bodies until January.

In a newly released jail phone call he made to a woman, possibly his sister, Todt claimed not to remember things for weeks at a time.

“I don’t remember anything over Christmas and pretty much the first week I got here,” he said. “I don’t remember anything.”

Investigators with the US Dept. of Health and Human Services first located Todt after he was wanted for healthcare fraud.

“We asked him where Megan and the children were,” Special Agent Melissa Oneal said. “He said Megan was upstairs sleeping and he also, like, called for her. Like she was alive.”

But a short time later, they learned Megan and the children were dead upstairs. Autopsies show they’d been stabbed and had large amounts of Benadryl in their bodies.

Investigators said Todt confessed to the murders, but told the woman on the phone he loved his wife and children to the end.

