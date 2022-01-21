Man accused of killing woman found dead at NC hotel, arrested in Florida

MIAMI, Fla. (WGHP) — A man who was wanted after a woman was found dead in a Mocksville, North Carolina hotel earlier this week was found and arrested in Miami, according to the Davie County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say Quincy Cheeks Hannah, 26, of York, Pennsylvania, was wanted for questioning in the death of 20-year-old Suzanne Kauffman, of Denver, Pennsylvania.

The sheriff’s office says the investigation began when deputies responded to the Days Inn on the 1500 block of Yadkinville Road in Mocksville at about 9:50 p.m. Monday. A caller said several phones were missing and that the phones had been with Kauffman, who was also missing.

Kauffman was reportedly in North Carolina to attend a camp in Iredell County.

The person trying to locate the phones said they called one of the phones and someone answered.

The person who answered told the caller to pick up the phones at the Days Inn and later told deputies that they found the phones, as well as the key for an Acura, spread out on the side of the road near KFC. Kauffman had been driving an Acura.

Deputies went to the KFC on the 1200 block of Yadkinville Road and found Kauffman’s car in the back parking lot.

Investigators determined that Kauffman may have met with Hannah in Mocksville. Deputies then responded to a room rented by Hannah at the Days Inn and found Kauffman dead.

On Friday, Hannah was found in the vehicle he was suspected of leaving Mocksville in just outside the Everglades National Park.

Davie County deputies are working with Florida authorities to extradite Hannah back to North Carolina.