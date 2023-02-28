ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — A man accused of killing a 9-year-old girl and a reporter in Orlando last week has been officially charged with their shooting deaths.

Keith Moses, 19, was being held without bond for the death of 38-year-old Nathacha Augustin, NBC affiliate WESH reports, but now faces a slew of additional charges in connection to the alleged shooting spree.

Orange County Sheriff’s Office investigators said Moses killed Augustin and later returned to the scene, where Spectrum News 13 reporter Dylan Lyons and photojournalist Jesse Walden were sitting in their news vehicle. He opened fire at the car, killing Lyons and injuring Walden.

Moses was also accused of shooting 9-year-old T’yonna Major and her mother inside their home. The child died, but her mother survived.

Orange County Jail records indicate that Moses was charged with two additional counts of first degree murder with a firearm for the deaths of Major and Lyons. He was also charged with two counts of attempted first degree murder with a firearm for wounding Walden and Major’s mother. Moses’ final charge is armed burglary of a dwelling with a firearm for breaking into Major’s home.

The sheriff’s office maintains that the alleged shooting spree was random and Moses has not offered a motive for the killings.