JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — The man suspected in the shooting death of a Nassau County deputy has been taken into custody, according to Nassau County Emergency Management.

WTVL in Jacksonville reports Patrick McDowell, the man authorities say killed Deputy Joshua Moyers, was found near Callahan.

This completes a five-day manhunt searching for McDowell, two days after Moyers died from gunshots he sustained during a traffic stop gone wrong.