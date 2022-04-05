DAVIE, Fla. (WFLA) – The Davie Police Department says they have arrested a suspect who they say randomly shot and killed a dog at a veterinarian clinic.

Chayse Billie, who was taken into custody Tuesday, is being charged with felony aggravated animal cruelty.

The shooting happened at 6:45 a.m. Friday at Aycock Veterinarian Clinic on Stirling Road, according to the Davie Police Department.

According to WTVJ, surveillance cameras captured Billie walking up to a fence, appearing to kick it, and then taking pictures of the dog named Matilda. He then pulls out a gun and shoots the dog, and then takes even more photos.

Her owner Daniel Perez tells WTVJ he dropped off Matilda at the clinic an hour before it opened so he could get to work on time and doesn’t know why Billie would do this.

“At the beginning, I thought it was personal, a target to me — then I thought it was a target to the dog, the doctor — but the video, in my opinion, seems a stupid prank that you would post on a platform like the black web or TikTok,” Perez told WTVJ.

Police found the Lab Pointer mix dead with three bullets in her, according to WTVJ.

