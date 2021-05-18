Man accused of child rape in Washington arrested off Fort Myers coast

Lee County Sheriff’s Office/ US Customs Border and Protection

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WFLA) – – A man on the run accused of child rape and molestation charges in Washington State was caught on a boat just off the coast of Fort Myers.

Trevor Zurstadt, 34, of Edmonds, Washington was a wanted fugitive after leaving the state of Washington with an active felony warrant for rape in the state, according to US Customs and Border Protection.

Zurstadt was found on a sailboat just off the coast of Fort Myers and was arrested by AMO agents and taken into custody with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office where he is being held as an out-of-state fugitive.

The 34-year-old is facing felony charges of second-degree child rape and first-degree child molestation out of Washington.

According to KING 5, in Washington in January, Zurstadt’s ex-girlfriend called police, telling them her children, 11 and 13 years old, were raped and molested by her ex-boyfriend.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

