ORLANDO (WFLA) — A suspect in the murder of a Florida couple was arrested in Texas, authorities said.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said this past Sunday, Mother’s Day, Yohanna Colmenares and Alex Quintanilla were “brutally stabbed” to death by Colmenares’ ex-boyfriend, Manuel Alejandro Carrasco-Camacaro, in their home on Bastille Lane.

Investigators believed that Carrasco-Camacaro was headed to a southern border state due to his ties to the Austin, Texas, area. Orange County authorities then made their Texas counterparts aware of the suspect’s potential presence in their states.

Eventually, the suspect was found in Houston, Texas, by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

“A big shoutout to Harris County SO for catching this dangerous fugitive,” the sheriff’s office said.