ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida sheriff said a homeowner will “absolutely not” face charges after he shot at armed suspects with an “AK-47 style gun” during a home invasion on July 7.

According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, three suspects pushed the homeowner into his house after he answered the door and attacked him during a home invasion. One of the suspects was armed.

During the home invasion, the victim dropped his gun, which was then picked up by a suspect, deputies said.

With two suspects armed, the victim ran to a back room and grabbed another gun and began shooting at the suspects, according to ECSO. The suspects can be seen in security video running from the home as shots ring out.

A release said the three suspects ran to a vehicle where a fourth suspect was waiting and they drove off.

“So those you who might ask a question, is the homeowner going to be charged for shooting at these people? Absolutely not,” Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons said. “The homeowner is protecting himself and in Florida and Escambia County, you can protect yourself.”

Deputies later identified Da’Torrance Hackworth, Antonio Dewayne Dean Jr. and Joseph Roman Sanders as suspects. They are still looking to identify the fourth suspect.

Hackworth was arrested on use/display of a firearm during a felony, possession of a firearm by a felon, larceny, grand theft of a firearm, and robbery/home invasion with a firearm charges.

Dean Jr., Sanders and the unidentified fourth man are all still wanted. Dean Jr. faces charges of use/display of a firearm during a felony, possession of a firearm by a felon, larceny, grand theft of a firearm, and robbery/home invasion with a firearm.

Sanders faces a home invasion with a firearm charge.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP or the ECSO at 850-436-9620.