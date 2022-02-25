Man, 2 small children drown in Florida pool

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) — Police say two young children and a man drowned in a backyard pool at a South Florida home.

Officers were called to the home in Hollywood shortly after 3:30 p.m. Thursday. An agency spokeswoman tells news outlets that the officers performed CPR.

They were taken to Memorial Regional Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

The children were ages 5 and 2.

There was no information released about the adult found with them.

Hollywood is south of Fort Lauderdale in Broward County.

