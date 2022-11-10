FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 19-year-old Georgia man was arrested Wednesday after deputies said he murdered his grandfather and attacked his father at a Florida home.

According to an arrest affidavit, Luke Ingram of Dunwoody, Georgia, was visiting his grandfather and father at their home in Palm Coast.

Ingram’s father told detectives that his son has schizophrenia and was “acting strange” on Tuesday. He said he convinced Ingram, who is a college student in Georgia, to come to his house.

During dinner, the father said that Ingram was staring at him and Ingram’s grandfather. After dinner, the man told detectives that he went to bed and locked his door due to Ingram’s behavior.

Ingram’s father told detectives that he awoke to “a growl-like sound and screaming.” He went to check on the noise and found his father bloody and unresponsive in the living room.

Ingram’s father said that he told Ingram that his grandfather needed medical attention but Ingram told him “no.” While attempting to call, 911, the report said Ingram confronted his father and continued to say “no.” The report said Ingram placed his father in a chokehold on two separate occasions. Ingram’s father said he was able to get away by biting Ingram’s arm and running from the home.

The report said Ingram’s father knocked on a neighbor’s door and told them, “My son attacked me. I need help.” As well as, “Call the ambulance, my dad is on the floor.”

When deputies arrived at the home, they said they found Ingram standing next to what appeared to be a severely injured or deceased man and a “blunt object which appeared to have been used in the attack.”

Deputies said they ordered Ingram to leave the home, which he did, however, they said he refused to comply further.

The sheriff’s office said Ingram resisted arrest and was tased by deputies. Ingram was eventually detained so emergency responders could safely enter the home and render medical aid to Ingram’s grandfather. Paramedics said the grandfather was pronounced dead at 3:24 a.m. from significant blunt-force trauma.

Ingram was taken to the Flagler County Courthouse so deputies could get a better understanding of what happened at the home.

After several brief interactions with detectives, they said Ingram attempted to escape custody by pulling his handcuffed arms through his legs. Then, they said Ingram tried to bite law enforcement officers and said, “I will kill you” multiple times.

The sheriff’s office said one detective was treated at the hospital but is expected to make a full recovery.

Deputies said Ingram was eventually subdued and taken to a hospital and then to a detention facility.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said Ingram was arrested for second-degree murder, domestic violence battery by strangulation, resisting without violence, resisting with violence and aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer. He is being held on no bond.