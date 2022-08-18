CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A man and a teenager died and another man was seriously injured in a fiery crash on Interstate 75 on Wednesday night.

Troopers said a 39-year-old man was driving at a high speed near mile marker 155 just before 9:15 p.m.

Authorities said the driver lost control of the car and traveled off the interstate and into the grass shoulder.

Troopers said the car rotated, collided with a tree, overturned and became engulfed in flames.

The car’s motor became separated from it and came to a rest about 20 feet from the car, troopers said.

The driver and a 16-year-old boy died in the crash. A 35-year-old man was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.