TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A “smart mama duck” found herself in the right place when she hatched 10 ducklings in the labor & delivery atrium of Baptist Medical Center Beaches in Jacksonville Beach.

The medical center said it was all hands on “duck” as workers herded the mama duck and her ducklings safely out of the building.

“We’re still ‘quacking’ up over this sweet story,” the medical center wrote in a Facebook post, adding the mama duck clearly had all her ducks in a row when she chose the very best place to start her family. “Congrats, Mama! We’ll see you in six weeks for your follow-up.”