Malnourished dog chased woman in busy traffic after she abandoned it on Florida road, deputies say

EUSTIS, Fla. (WESH) – A woman was arrested after a Lake County Sheriff’s Office captain said he spotted her leaving a dog on the side of the road and then driving away.

Officials with the Lake County Sheriff’s Office said the captain saw a woman pull the dog out of a car along South Bay Street in Eustis. The woman drove off immediately and the dog started chasing her car in busy traffic.

Deputies said 18-year-old Anna Kist was pulled over after the dog was saved from traffic.

Deputies said Kist told them her sister couldn’t care for the animal anymore, and this was her way to get rid of it.

The Sheriff’s Office animal enforcement team said the dog was severely malnourished but in good spirits.

Kist was arrested and charged with animal abandonment and has since been released on a $1,000 bond.

Deputies said the entire situation could’ve been avoided if the woman had just taken the dog to Lake County Animal Services.

