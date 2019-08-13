‘Main sniper’ shirt and bulletproof vest-like outfit spark outrage at Florida store

OCOCEE, Fla. (WESH) – A storefront in Florida is fielding complaints over a display that many are calling offensive.

The store is in the West Oaks Mall in Ocoee.

WESH 2 News spoke to a parent who says the display not only concerned her, but it scared her children.

“Shocking, alarming, frightening,” said the concerned mother, who does not wish to be identified by WESH 2 News.

She said her back-to-school shopping over the weekend was stopped short by the display at Showroom in the West Oaks Mall.

One mannequin was wearing a shirt that read “main sniper,” and another was wearing an outfit resembling a bulletproof vest.

“We’re in the midst of mourning two other massacres in this country within 13 hours of each other, the flags are lowered at half staff again, and this is on display in an area where people are back-to-school shopping?” she said.

The mother said she has called the store multiple times, but can’t seem to get a straight answer.

“As far as I know, a good handful, if not more, have called, and I know one person that dealt with some extreme rudeness and belligerence on the part of the person who answered the phone,” the mother said.

WESH 2 News reached out to Showroom to ask about the displays in the front of the store and the outfits the mannequins were wearing. We received a very similar answer: No one would be available to speak with us until Thursday of this week.

As of Monday afternoon, it looked as if the store had removed the display that read “main sniper,” but a mannequin was still wearing what looked like a bulletproof vest.

“I’d like to see them take this down. I don’t want something like this to become a trend, or God forbid, a fashion statement,” the mother said. “I want to see this become okay to bring this up in a conversation without dividing sides again.”

