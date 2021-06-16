Mackenzie Scott makes large gifts to 3 Florida schools

FILE – In this March 4, 2018, file photo, then-MacKenzie Bezos arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. Galvanized by the racial justice protests and the coronavirus pandemic, charitable giving in the United States reached a record $471 billion in 2020, according to a Giving USA report released Tuesday, June 15, 2021. MacKenzie Scott stormed the philanthropy world in 2020 with $5.7 billion in unrestricted donations to hundreds of charities. The seven- and eight-figure gifts were the largest many had ever received. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The former wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has donated $40 million each to two state universities in Florida. She also made a $30 million gift to Broward College, a community college in South Florida.

Philanthropist Mackenzie Scott and her current husband, Dan Jewett, made the donations Tuesday to Florida International University in Miami and the University of Central Florida in Orlando without any restrictions on their use.

In the case of UCF, the $40 million gift was the largest in the school’s history. The gifts were part of $2.7 billion in donations to 286 organizations Scott announced Tuesday.