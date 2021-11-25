MacDill Air Force troops get surprise concert from country star Lauren Alaina

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Troops at MacDill Air Force Base got a surprise concert from country music star Lauren Alaina courtesy of Yuengling last Friday.

The concert event was an all-day affair as part of a way to honor the MacDill personnel and their families for Thanksgiving season and National Veterans and Military Families Month.

The recipients enjoyed food trucks, games, and a mid-concert “thank you” toast from Lauren to the troops.

Alaina also got a look at the military lifestyle by participating in exercises including a parachute simulation and military working dog demonstration.

