ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) – A Lynx bus overturned late Tuesday morning near Orange Blossom Trail in Orlando.
It happened on westbound Interstate 4, near exit 80.
Traffic is backed up until Anderson Avenue and all lanes are blocked, Florida Department of Transportation officials said.
Officials with the Orlando Fire Department said eight people were treated, but nobody was seriously hurt.
LATEST STORIES:
- What’s Trending
- A Million Little Things
- A Decade of Dance
- LIVE: Hundreds attend Sarasota funeral of veteran with no family
- Lynx bus overturns on I-4 in Orlando