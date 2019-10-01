Lynx bus overturns on I-4 in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) – A Lynx bus overturned late Tuesday morning near Orange Blossom Trail in Orlando.

It happened on westbound Interstate 4, near exit 80.

Traffic is backed up until Anderson Avenue and all lanes are blocked, Florida Department of Transportation officials said.

Officials with the Orlando Fire Department said eight people were treated, but nobody was seriously hurt.

