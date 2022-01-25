Lyft passenger forced to steer SUV on I-75 after driver has fatal medical episode

Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ESTERO, Fla. (WFLA) — A Lyft passenger in Lee County had to act quickly Monday to save themself after their driver suffered a medical episode.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the driver, a 67-year-old man from North Fort Myers, was headed south on I-75 when he suffered his episode.

The passenger then took control of the SUV by steering it onto the shoulder and activating the emergency break, stopping the SUV safely. The passenger then called 911 and gave CPR to the driver until emergency crews arrived on scene.

FHP troopers responded to the scene at 12:29. The driver was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss