Lyft passenger forced to steer SUV on I-75 after driver has fatal medical episode

ESTERO, Fla. (WFLA) — A Lyft passenger in Lee County had to act quickly Monday to save themself after their driver suffered a medical episode.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the driver, a 67-year-old man from North Fort Myers, was headed south on I-75 when he suffered his episode.

The passenger then took control of the SUV by steering it onto the shoulder and activating the emergency break, stopping the SUV safely. The passenger then called 911 and gave CPR to the driver until emergency crews arrived on scene.

FHP troopers responded to the scene at 12:29. The driver was taken to a local hospital where he later died.