Louisville football signee shot and killed in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP/WESH) — Police in Florida say a high school football star who had signed a letter of intent to play for the University of Louisville was fatally shot late Saturday night.

Orlando police say Dexter Rentz Jr. was the only one killed when four people were shot in a crime called in to authorities shortly after 11 p.m.

The senior wide receiver planned to play for Louisville next season.

Welcome to 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗩𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗲 @dexterrentz!



This All-County selection for WR, led his team as a Team Captain while using his speed & big play ability to become a headache for those lined up against him.

#FlyVille20 x #NSD20

As a sophomore in 2017, he set a state record when he intercepted five passes in a single game.

In a radio interview last year, he said his goal was to grow as a leader and help other “young guys see that there’s more to it than football.”

