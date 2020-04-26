Louisville football signee shot and killed in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP/WESH) — Police in Florida say a high school football star who had signed a letter of intent to play for the University of Louisville was fatally shot late Saturday night.
Orlando police say Dexter Rentz Jr. was the only one killed when four people were shot in a crime called in to authorities shortly after 11 p.m.
The senior wide receiver planned to play for Louisville next season.
As a sophomore in 2017, he set a state record when he intercepted five passes in a single game.
In a radio interview last year, he said his goal was to grow as a leader and help other “young guys see that there’s more to it than football.”
