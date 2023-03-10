OKEECHOBEE, Fla. (BRPROUD) — A Baton Rouge man drowned while at the Okeechobee Music Festival in Okeechobee, Florida.

According to the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office, an unresponsive male was discovered at the Okeechobee Music Festival around noon March 4.

The body was identified as Steven Nguyen, 26, of Baton Rouge. Nguyen was last seen around 11 p.m. the night before by a friend. His last known location was near one of the stages, next to where his body was found.

The sheriff’s office is working on the investigation as an accidental drowning and said no foul play is suspected.

The Okeechobee Music and Arts Festival is a four-day weekend festival full of popular musical artists and activities to partake in every year.

The festival released a statement on Facebook in regard to Nguyen’s drowning:

We are saddened by the passing of one OMF attendee this past weekend. We send our deepest condolences to this individual’s loved ones, friends, and all those who have been impacted by this tragic loss. Out of respect to those affected by this tragedy, we have refrained from commenting prematurely. We will continue to provide our full support to the authorities, who are determining the cause. During this emotional time, we encourage the festival community to come together in memory of this beautiful individual. As we continue to make sense of this heartbreaking incident, we encourage you to support and take good care of one another. Okeechobee Music and Arts Festival

A GoFundMe account has been created by Nguyen’s friends on behalf of his family.