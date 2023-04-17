(WFLA) — Officials in Fort Myers Beach said looters were caught stealing sand used to rebuild the beach after Hurricane Ian devastated the area, according to NBC affiliate WBBH.

The town of Fort Myers Beach told WBBH that there has been at least one case of people looting sand from the Berm Project near the Wyndham Garden Hotel.

“This is part of an emergency Berm Project we’re putting the sand down for summer storms protection along the beach and for people’s houses along the beach but more importantly it’s important for sea turtles,” Fort Myers Beach Councilmember Bill Veach said. “No, the sand is not free … people have paid for the sand it’s being put down on the beach for a service.”

A woman who lives in a condo where the looting happened said she witnessed it. She told WBBH that a good Samaritan pulled his car in front of the looters so they could not escape. An environmental engineer showed up and made the looters scoop the sand out of their truck and put it back, WBBH reported.

The witness said she heard the looters say they work down the street and their boss told them to get the sand.

The environmental engineer said the looters wouldn’t get arrested unless they came back.

“If it’s a tourist and they want to take a handful, fine, but don’t back a car up to it and take it. It’s offensive,” Howard Zeifamama said.