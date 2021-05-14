Looking for a job? Several businesses hiring in Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Following a year plagued by layoffs and furloughs, companies are now looking to rebuild their workforce nationwide and here locally across Tampa Bay.

Below you can find several businesses looking to hire:

GardaWorld

The security services company is looking to hire several security officer positions in the Tampa Bay area. Some of the positions include vehicle patrol guards and residential armed security officers.

To learn more about GardaWorld and its available positions, visit the company’s website.

Subway

The restaurant chain is looking to hire 40,000 employees in May as part of a new nationwide hiring initiative.

If you are interested in joining your local Subway team, please visit mysubwaycareer.com or text SUBHIRE to 242424.

Verizon

The wireless network company is looking to fill more than 1,000 new retail positions nationwide.

Some of the local positions include retail sales representatives and digital experience engineers.

For a full list of job openings, please visit Verizon’s website.

Tampa International Mall

The airport is looking to fill several positions in its food and beverage and retail areas.

Open positions include cooks, bartenders, cashiers and managers.

All of the employment opportunities at TPA can be found online.

Applebee’s

The chain restaurant wants to welcome you to the neighborhood! On Monday, May 17 Applebee’s will host a National Hiring Day event at locations nationwide to make it easy for interested candidates.

During the event, candidates who receive an interview will receive a voucher for a free appetizer.

Open positions include a range of full-time and part-time opportunities, including hosts, servers and bartenders.

If you are interested in working at Applebee’s, please visit applebees.com/careers to see a list of current job openings near you and to schedule an interview.

McDonald’s

The fast-food chain restaurant is looking to hire 3,900 employees in Central Florida, including 350 in the Tampa area, for this summer.

Candidates who come in for an in-person interview will also receive a free Crispy Chicken Sandwich combo meal.

Job seekers can visit McDonalds.com/careers to learn more and apply to a restaurant near them, or text “apply” to 36453 to start an application via text.

Universal Orlando Resort

The theme park destination is looking to hire over 2,000 full-time, part-time, seasonal and professional team members.

Some of the positions are available in areas such as aquatics, culinary, custodial, sales and call center.

Universal Orlando is also hiring additional lifeguards for Universal’s Volcano Bay water theme park.

For more information on the current openings, please visit UniversalOrlandoJobs.com.