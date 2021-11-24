Ex-girlfriend asks judge to up Zac Stacy’s bond

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) — WARNING: Some of the contents of the video shown below are highly graphic and may be disturbing to some.

UPDATE: In court Wednesday, Former NFL player Zac Stacy’s ex-girlfriend, Kristin Evans, told a judge the injuries she sustained from the attack were more serious than initially thought. She asked the judge to increase Stacy’s bond.

Evans’ attorney called Stacy is a “dangerous and violent man” and asked the judge to put Stacy under house arrest.

This story is developing and will be updated.

ORIGINAL STORY | Former NFL player Zac Stacy’s ex-girlfriend told WESH 2 she will testify against him Wednesday morning, something she wasn’t able to do before Stacy was allowed to bond out of jail.

The woman is seen in a graphic video that’s gone viral. She’s thrown into a TV and slammed to the ground while her baby is in the room. Her name is Kirsten Evans, and WESH 2 spoke with her last week.

She says the attacker is the baby’s father, a former running back for the Jets and Rams.

He was arrested last week and went in front of a judge to determine whether he could bail out. But that hearing was moved up by four hours with little notice and Evans says she didn’t have a chance to testify.

She asked for today’s hearing based on Marsy’s Law, which gives victims the right to be considered during bond hearings. Evans wants to let the judge know she fears for her life.

“It was absolute hell and I know women have gone through worse. To feel what I felt, I can’t imagine for it to be worse,” she said.

She also says in a court filing that she’s been getting threats and is afraid to go home. The judge also ordered that Stacy be here for the hearing, and if he doesn’t show, he’ll sign a warrant for his arrest.