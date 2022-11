TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — SpaceX is planning a launch from Cape Canaveral Saturday morning.

The company said it was going to launch a Falcon 9 for the Intelsat G-31/G-21 mission.

The rocket will help launch Intelsat’s Galaxy 31 (G-31) and Galaxy 32 (G-21, the new additions to the North America Galaxy Fleet.

The fleet is described as the “most efficient media distribution system in North America” on Intelsat’s website.

You can watch the launch in the player above.