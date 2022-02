(WESH) — The launch of a Falcon 9 rocket is set for Monday morning, according to SpaceX.

The launch was originally set for Sunday, but SpaceX is now targeting Monday at 9:44 a.m. for its Starlink launch at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The company said the delay was caused by weather concerns for the recovery of the first stage of the rocket.

This will be the first Starlink launch since a geomagnetic storm damaged 40 Starlink satellites during a mission earlier this month.