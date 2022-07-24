TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — SpaceX launched a rocket from the Kennedy Space Center in Sunday morning.

The Falcon 9 launch is meant to deliver 53 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit at around 9:38 a.m.

The first-stage booster used in this launch has worked on seven missions before, including two previous Starlink missions.

Starlink satellites are used to provide broadband internet through space, using multiple satellites to set up the network. This contrasts with other satellite services that rely on single stationary satellites, according to the Starlink website.

The satellites are also able to be removed from space once they reach the end of their operational life, using a propulsion system to deorbit in several months. If the system fails, they just burn up in the atmosphere within one to five years.

