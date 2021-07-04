WATCH: Officials give update on demoliton work in Surfside

Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SURFSIDE, Fla. (WFLA) — Officials are providing another update on the rescue operation in Surfside at the partially collapsed Champlain Towers.

Saturday, Miami-Dade County Mayor Danielle Levine Cava confirmed that the death toll rose to 24 with 121 still unaccounted for.

Concerns arose over the building’s instability and potential for a complete collapse while crews were working the debris site, especially with Tropical Storm Elsa on the way. The demolition is expected to happen Monday at the earliest.

“If the building is taken down, this will protect our search and rescue teams, because we don’t know when it could fall over,” DeSantis said Saturday. “And, of course, with these gusts, potentially that would create a really severe hazard.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss