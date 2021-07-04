WATCH: Officials give update on demoliton work in Surfside

SURFSIDE, Fla. (WFLA) — Officials are providing another update on the rescue operation in Surfside at the partially collapsed Champlain Towers.

Saturday, Miami-Dade County Mayor Danielle Levine Cava confirmed that the death toll rose to 24 with 121 still unaccounted for.

Concerns arose over the building’s instability and potential for a complete collapse while crews were working the debris site, especially with Tropical Storm Elsa on the way. The demolition is expected to happen Monday at the earliest.

“If the building is taken down, this will protect our search and rescue teams, because we don’t know when it could fall over,” DeSantis said Saturday. “And, of course, with these gusts, potentially that would create a really severe hazard.”