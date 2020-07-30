DeSantis hosts space roundtable after successful NASA launch

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is in Merritt Island this morning to hold a roundtable with aerospace industry leaders.

The meeting comes hours after the successful launch of NASA’s Perseverance Rover. The rover lifted off at 7:50 a.m. Thursday atop the United Launch Alliance’s Atlas V rocket, and is now on a seven-month, 300 million-mile trek to the Red Planet.

Thursday’s roundtable will take place at 10 a.m.

