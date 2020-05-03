DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is continuing his tour of Florida hospitals with a stop at Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona Beach Sunday.
The governor will be joined by hospital doctors and is expected to speak at 1:30 p.m.
The press conference will be streamed above.
LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:
- Oficial de recursos felicitando personalmente a los 317 graduados de su escuela
- LIVE: Ron DeSantis talks coronavirus at Daytona Beach hospital
- Gaspar’s Grotto prepares to reopen to customers
- Uber to require drivers, riders to wear face coverings
- Resource officer personally congratulating all 317 graduating seniors at his school