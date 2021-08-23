Procession held for fallen Florida officer Jason Raynor following funeral

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WESH) — A funeral procession is being held Monday afternoon for fallen Dayton Police Officer Jason Raynor.

Raynor died on Aug. 17. He had been in a fight for his life since the night of June 23, when, while on proactive patrol, he stopped to question Othal Wallace behind a Kingston Avenue apartment complex.

Raynor’s family was by his side when he died. Outside, hundreds of law enforcement officers were waiting quietly, in support and tribute, as the officer’s body was moved out of the hospital. A procession of his colleagues accompanied him and listened as the end of watch was called.

Othal Wallace, the man who faces charges for shooting Raynor, is in custody and now has an additional charge of first-degree murder.

The State Attorney’s Office has announced that they will seek the death penalty in Raynor’s death.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Officer Jason Raynor, the Daytona Beach Police Department, and all our brothers and sisters in law enforcement today,” State Attorney R.J. Larizza said, “and we will proceed with our solemn mission to hold Officer Jason Raynor’s murderer accountable. Justice equals accountability and justice demands the death penalty.”