TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — One person is in custody after two suspects led police on a chase spanning multiple counties in South Florida on Wednesday, WTVJ reports.

It’s unclear why the chase started, but the Florida Highway Patrol began pursuing the Lexus on the Florida Turnpike in Miami-Dade County. The pursuit ended in Broward County.

Video shows one of the suspects getting out of the vehicle and approaching another car with a rifle. He was not able to get into the car and went back into the Lexus and took off.

The Lexus eventually stopped in a residential neighborhood in Tamarac, then one of the suspects got out of the vehicle and carjacked another vehicle while the other suspect ran away on foot, WTVJ reported.

After the carjacking, the suspect hit another vehicle before crashing into a law enforcement vehicle head-on.

A short time later, one suspect was seen swimming across a canal while the other ran toward a home. Police could be seen surrounding the home with their guns drawn.

According to WTVJ, one of the suspects was detained. It’s unclear if the other suspect is in custody at this time.

This story is developing and will be updated.