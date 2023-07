ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — Police are actively searching East Lake Toho for a missing woman in Orlando.

The St. Cloud Police Department said the woman’s vehicle and belongings were found nearby. Authorities have towed the woman’s car.

The St. Cloud marina is currently closed to the public.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app.