Police officer shot in Eustis, search for suspect underway

EUSTIS, Fla. (WESH) – A police officer was shot Thursday near a grocery store in Eustis, Florida, just south of The Villages, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

The Eustis police officer was shot just after 12:15 p.m. near the Winn Dixie grocery store on State Road 19 and State Road 44, deputies said.

The officer was flown to Orlando Regional Medical Center for treatment. Officials said the officer was stable.

Police said they are searching for at least one suspect.

Please check back for details on this developing story.

