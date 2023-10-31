TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A small plane crashed in the Florida Everglades on Tuesday morning.

Officials have not released any details about the crash, including how many people were on the plane. It crashed in southwest Broward County.

Helicopter footage from NBC affiliate WTVJ showed a man standing on the wing of the plane seeking help. The small plane was nearly completely submerged in the murky depths of the swamp.

The man was rescued by a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue helicopter and was air-lifted to the hospital. He appeared to have suffered an injury to his right leg.

