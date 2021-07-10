86 people confirmed dead in Surfside collapse, mayor says

SURFSIDE, Fla (AP) — Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said Saturday that 86 people were confirmed dead and 43 unaccounted for.

“Please pray for all those who’ve lost loved ones and for those whose hearts are broken by this unspeakable tragedy.”

The recovery effort was to continue despite expected bad weather throughout the day. She added that recovery work paused for about an hour after a nearby lightning strike at 7 a.m. Saturday. No evidence of asbestos has been found at the site so far, she said.

Several other buildings have been reviewed to search for any structural concerns, and some — such as a condo building in North Miami Beach — have been evacuated.