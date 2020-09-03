WATCH: SpaceX launches another batch of Starlink satellites into orbit

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – SpaceX just launched its 12th batch of 60 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit this morning.

A Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Kennedy Space Center at 8:46 a.m. Thursday.

The company is trying to build a network of about 12,000 small satellites to provide high-speed and affordable internet around the world.

SpaceX says its Starlink unit is “now building 120 satellites per month.”

