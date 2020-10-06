Gov. DeSantis discusses rapid tests in The Villages

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis shared more information about how the state plans to distribute 6.4 million coronavirus tests that can give results in 15 minutes.

Last week, the governor announced Florida will be receiving about 400,000 rapid tests per week from the federal government.

On Tuesday, DeSantis had a staff member demonstrate the rapid test at a news conference at the Center for Advanced Healthcare at Brownwood in The Villages. Division of Emergency Management Director Jared Moskowitz, who is managing the distribution of the kits, was in attendance. The staff member tested negative for the virus.

DeSantis said the first 280,000 tests went to assisted living facilities and other senior communities. The tests will eventually be administered in schools.

Florida reported 55 new coronavirus deaths and 2,251 new cases on Tuesday. There are now 720,125 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state. The resident death toll stands at 14,767.

