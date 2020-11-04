DeSantis holds press conference after Election Day

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Gov. Ron DeSantis will hold a press conference in Tallahassee Wednesday following Florida’s elections.
DeSantis’ office has offered few details on what he may be discussing.
The event comes after Trump won Florida on Tuesday, adding 29 electoral votes to his total.
The press conference will take place at noon.
