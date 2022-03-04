More than 250 homes evacuated, 100 acres on fire in Florida panhandle

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB/WFLA) — Officials in Bay County are at the scene of a wildfire that is now more than 100 acres and that two homes were engulfed by the blaze at Alva Thomas Road.

According to WJHG, more than 250 homes are being evacuated as a wildfire moves in the area of Springfield.

Wildfires can move fast, especially with dry conditions as we have seen this past week. According to WJHG, this area still has Hurricane Michael debris, causing additional issues.

Bay District officials released an update about the situation to WMBB.

As you know, there is a large fire burning in eastern Bay County and we have been advised by the Sheriff’s Department to evacuate Tommy Smith and Merritt Brown as quickly as possible. Students remaining at either school in after-school programs will be safe and supervised but should be picked up as soon as possible. Any students from either school who cannot get home via buses due to the fire will be taken to our reunification point at Hiland Park Elementary School. Please be patient as our buses try to deliver as many children as home as possible. We encourage you to follow us on social media for regular updates regarding

this developing situation.