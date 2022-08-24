MIAMI, Fla. (WFLA) — Miami-Dade County is giving its final farewell to Det. Cesar Echaverry, who died after being shot while in the line of duty last week.

The funeral procession and memorial service is expected to take place from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Det. Echaverry was critically injured during a shootout in Miami’s Liberty City neighborhood last Monday evening. He died in the hospital on Wednesday.

Police said the suspect, identified as Jeremy Horton, 32, took off in a car before he was involved in a head-on crash with another vehicle that was carrying a child and an adult. Neither the child nor adult were injured.

Police said that a shootout followed the crash. Horton died at the scene.