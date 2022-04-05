FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The jury that will decide whether Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz gets a death sentence will tour the blood-stained, bullet-pocked building where he murdered 17 people four years ago.

Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer rejected a defense argument that a jury tour of the three-story building at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School isn’t necessary because there are videos and photos of the crime scene.

Cruz’s lawyers said the tour was particularly unnecessary since he pleaded guilty in October and the jury will only decide if he’s executed.

But Scherer disagreed, agreeing with the prosecution that the tour “remains useful and proper.”