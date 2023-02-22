TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was taken into custody following a high-speed police chase in Miami Wednesday afternoon.

According to NBC affiliate WTVJ, helicopter video showed at least 11 officers following a dark-colored SUV on the Florida Turnpike in Miami-Dade County.

The SUV was traveling at a high rate of speed before it ran into traffic on the Turnpike.

After some time, the SUV pulled into the driveway of a home when a man got out of the vehicle and walked inside the house.

Approximately 30 minutes later, the man surrendered to SWAT teams waiting outside.

Authorities have yet to identify the driver of the SUV or a motive behind the chase.

