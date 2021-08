Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to the press after giving his State of the State speech on the first day of the 2021 Legislative Session in Tallahassee, Fla. Tuesday, March 2, 2021. (Tori Lynn Schneider/Tallahassee Democrat via AP)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will hold a news conference in Panama City Wednesday afternoon.

A press release for the event does not mention specifics, but said the governor will be joined by DEO Secretary Dane Eagle.

The event will take place at 1 p.m. ET at the City Hall.

WFLA will stream the press conference on WFLA.com and the WFLA Facebook page.