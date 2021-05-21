LIVE: Gov. Ron DeSantis holds press conference at Pensacola Home Depot

 TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding a press conference in Pensacola on Friday.

A press release from DeSantis’ office did not mention the specifics of the event, but said it was being held at Home Depot on North Davis Highway.

The news conference comes days ahead of the official 2021 hurricane season, which could be off to an early start this year.

A disturbance about 500 miles east-northeast of Bermuda, has a 80% chance of formation in the next 48 hours, according to the NHC’s tropical weather outlook. It’s expected to be short-lived.

You can watch the news conference in the video player above.

This story is developing and will be updated.

