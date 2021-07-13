LIVE: Gov. DeSantis speaks on protests for Cuban freedom

MIAMI — Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding a roundtable at the American Museum of the Cuban Diaspora along with Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez.

The roundtable comes as the civil unrest continues on Cuba, where citizens protested against the government Sunday over food shortages and serious economic problems. In response, the government has boosted police patrols on the country’s streets following the protests, which have been some of the biggest anti-government demonstrations the country has seen.

DeSantis, along with numerous other Florida officials, have denounced the Cuban government’s authoritarian regime for repressing its people. Cuban officials have fired back at the U.S., saying the embargo is complicit in their people’s suffering.