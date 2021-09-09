Gov. DeSantis announces $1.1M in funding for Walton County

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) —Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was in DeFuniak Springs Thursday to announce $1.1 million in funding for Walton County through the governor’s job growth grand and rural infrastructure funds.

The money will go toward infrastucture improvements in the county and support around 1,000 jobs, the governor said. The rural infrastucture fund will improve Internet accessibility and ensure the entire county is covered by broadband, DeSantis said.

The governor also discussed his plans to improve police recruitment Florida by giving first responders $5,000 signing bonuses.

